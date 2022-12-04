US won't let Rohingyas become a forgotten crisis: Asst Secy Noyes

UNB
04 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 06:16 pm

US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes. Photo: Collected
US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes. Photo: Collected

Visiting US Assistant Secretary, for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes said that the United States, together with its international partners, will not allow the Rohingyas to become a "forgotten crisis".

She made the comment after meeting with the UN agencies which are working on the ground.

Noyes thanked all the partners who work tirelessly to improve conditions for and to advance the rights of Rohingyas.

US Assistant Secretary Noyes will also meet government officials to express US' gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.

She is here on a five-day visit to Bangladesh (3-7 December) to highlight the US commitment to supporting the Rohingya refugee response and impacted host communities.

Noyes also appreciated the role of the US embassy in Dhaka.

"I'm always impressed and humbled by the hard work performed every day by our US Embassies. US embassy Dhaka is no exception. Thank you Ambassador Peter Haas and all your team for your diligence, consistency, and unwavering advocacy for those in need," she said.

