US to refrain from anything that might contribute to further violence in Myanmar: FS

UNB
15 February, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:54 pm

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected

The United States has assured Bangladesh that the implementation of the Burma Act will not contribute to any violence which is "not desired at all" in the region.

The US side mentioned about the Burma Act during Counsellor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet's just-concluded visit though there has been no specific proposal from the US side to Bangladesh.

"We said there are issues to look into so that there is no further instability. They (US side) assured us that their efforts will be there to (help Myanmar) return to democratic process," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen while responding to a specific question.

Briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday evening, he said there was no proposal from the US side regarding the Burma Act.

Counsellor Chollet has emphasised continued US support to Bangladesh in addressing Rohingya issues.

Overall, the Burma Act requires little change in US policy in Myanmar. However, it does give the Biden administration the discretionary authority to make major changes, if it wishes to do so.

In addition, the Burma Act should also be viewed as an indication that Congress thinks that the Biden administration should take a more active role in supporting the pro-democracy forces in Myanmar in their efforts to overthrow the SAC and establish a democratic government in the country, according to Michael F Martin, an adjunct fellow (non-resident) with the Southeast Asia Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC.

On the Rohingya issue, Counsellor Chollet said they are continuously working and trying to help Bangladesh, which is hosting over 1 million Rohingyas, and also trying to deal with the root cause of the crisis in Myanmar.

