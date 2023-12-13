US provides additional $87m to support Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 04:18 pm

USAID will work with the WFP to provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance to the refugees

A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The United States is providing an additional $87 million in humanitarian assistance through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar. 

With this new funding, the USAID will work with the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance, as well as infrastructure maintenance, disaster risk reduction, and self-reliance and livelihoods support, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a media note on Wednesday (13 December).

According to the media note, the food and nutrition assistance includes electronic vouchers for staple and fresh foods at designated distribution sites, as well as support to feeding programs for malnourished children six months to five years of age and pregnant and lactating women.

In addition, through infrastructure maintenance and disaster risk reduction programming, WFP will work with the community to maintain and improve public infrastructure within the camps.

The United States is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to the Rohingya crisis, having provided nearly $2.4 billion since the outbreak of violence in August 2017, including nearly $1.9 billion to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

