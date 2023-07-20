US grants $74m for Rohingyas, host communities in Cox's Bazar

In 2017, Bangladesh saw the largest influx of the Rohingyas from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The United States has announced more than $74 million in additional assistance to support humanitarian responses for Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh.

US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya on Thursday announced the aid following her recent visit to the camp in Cox's Bazar.

The funding will provide food, safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter, and psychosocial support for Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi host community members, according to the US Embassy to Dhaka.

The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor working with the Government of Bangladesh, Rohingya and people in Burma to save thousands of lives.