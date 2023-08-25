US commends Bangladesh for continuing to host Rohingya refugees as crisis enters seventh year

The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters

The United States has commended Bangladesh for continuing to host Rohingya refugees since the crisis began six years ago.

"Today marks six years since the Burma military's brutal campaign of violence, rape, and murder against Rohingya men, women, and children. The regime's genocidal actions forced three-quarters of a million Rohingya to flee with the few belongings they could carry. The people of Bangladesh welcomed them with open arms, compassion, and a sense of shared humanity. We commend the people of Bangladesh for their generosity and hospitality in continuing to host nearly one million refugees," the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday (25 August).

"In response, the international community rallied to support Bangladesh in its efforts. The American people have contributed more than $2.1 billion since 2017 in response to the humanitarian crisis that unfolded across the region, including more than $1.7 billion in Bangladesh to support Rohingya refugees and the local communities that so generously host them, and we remain steadfast in our support," it added.

The statement said Rohingyas who continue to find refuge in Bangladesh and other countries in the region have suffered too long.

"They deserve an opportunity to return to their homes in safety and dignity, raise their families in peace, and live meaningful and purposeful lives. To that end, the United States remains committed to finding solutions to the crisis, justice for its victims, and accountability for the perpetrators of these atrocities, through targeted sanctions, international pressure, and support to the national and international courts taking action against those responsible," it said.

US also called upon the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid until the crisis ends.

"We must continue to support the Government of Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi communities hosting Rohingya. As other crises around the world compete for limited resources, it is also increasingly important to identify ways Rohingya can contribute to the economic well-being of their host communities and their own families," the statement added.

Recognising that Rohingya cannot safely return to their homeland under current conditions, resettlement is another important way in which the US demonstrate responsibility sharing and contribute to comprehensive solutions for the plight of Rohingya, the embassy said.

Since 2009, the United States has warmly welcomed nearly 13,000 Rohingya from the region, including Bangladesh.