UNHCR chief Grandi in Bangladesh to support Rohingya refugees

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a five-day visit to discuss the needs of the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Grandi last visited Bangladesh in March 2019.



Grandi will meet with representatives of the government of Bangladesh to discuss the ongoing response to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

He will also highlight the need for sustained international support when meeting with key donors and partners who support the humanitarian response in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, said the UN refugee agency on Saturday.



During his visit to the camps and to Bhasan Char, Grandi will meet with Rohingya refugees to discuss their needs, challenges and hopes for the future.



Grandi is accompanied on his visit by Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR's regional director for Asia and the Pacific, and Herve de Villeroche, senior advisor to the High Commissioner.