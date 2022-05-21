UNHCR chief Grandi in Bangladesh to support Rohingya refugees

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report  
21 May, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

UNHCR chief Grandi in Bangladesh to support Rohingya refugees

TBS Report  
21 May, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 01:06 pm
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden March 09, 2022. Anders Wiklund/ TT News Agency/via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden March 09, 2022. Anders Wiklund/ TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a five-day visit to discuss the needs of the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Grandi last visited Bangladesh in March 2019.
 
Grandi will meet with representatives of the government of Bangladesh to discuss the ongoing response to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. 

He will also highlight the need for sustained international support when meeting with key donors and partners who support the humanitarian response in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, said the UN refugee agency on Saturday. 
 
During his visit to the camps and to Bhasan Char, Grandi will meet with Rohingya refugees to discuss their needs, challenges and hopes for the future.
 
Grandi is accompanied on his visit by Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR's regional director for Asia and the Pacific, and Herve de Villeroche, senior advisor to the High Commissioner.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) / Rohingya Crisis / Filippo Grandi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

4h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

9m | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

23h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally