UN envoy on Myanmar urged to work towards early repatriation of Rohingyas

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
14 June, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

UN envoy on Myanmar urged to work towards early repatriation of Rohingyas

UNB
14 June, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 01:06 pm
Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.
Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.

Bangladesh has called upon the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General to Myanmar to work towards early implementation of the bilateral return arrangements for the Rohingyas

"The most durable solution to the Rohingya crisis lies in their safe, sustainable and dignified return to Myanmar," said Ambassador Rabab Fatima.

She urged the UN to scale up its programmes in Rakhine State to support the Rohingyas on their return.

Ambassador Fatima was addressing the General Assembly on Monday following the briefing by Dr NoeleenHeyzer, the Special Envoy of the Secretary General on Myanmar.

"Five years have passed since the Rohingyas fled home in one of the largest exoduses in recent history. The promise of safe return remains unfulfilled.

"Not a single Rohingya has been able to return home. 1.2 million of them remain in a state of uncertainty in Bangladesh. Those remaining in Myanmar are either languishing in IDP camps or under constant threat of forced displacement and insecurity," said Ambassador Fatima.

The ambassador called upon the UN, especially the Security Council, to respond with urgency to the recurrent and protracted Rohingya crisis by addressing the root causes of the crisis.

Referring to the efforts of Bangladesh in providing food, shelter, education, health care and protection to the Rohingyas, she called upon the international community to focus on creating the right conditions in Myanmar.

"Efforts on our side alone will not bring about any lasting solution to the problem. What is needed are actions and programmes in Myanmar, to create the conditions conducive for the return of this population, in dignity, to their homes.  

"And that is the most desired durable solution and the aspiration of the Rohingyas themselves," she added.

In this regard, she also stressed the importance of ensuring accountability for all violations and abuses in Myanmar and called upon the Security Council to monitor compliance of the Provisional Measures issued by the International Court of Justice in the case initiated by the Gambia on behalf of the OIC.

"My government is doing everything in its power to ensure justice to the Rohingya victims. We are providing full support to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and to the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM) in their efforts."

Ambassador Fatima urged all countries, especially the regional countries, to provide access and cooperation to all the ongoing accountability mechanisms to ensure justice to the Rohingya Muslims; and prevent future recurrence. 

The Ambassador expressed appreciation to Asean for its efforts to find a resolution to the crisis in Myanmar including by early and full implementation of the five-point consensus concluded between the Asean and the Myanmar authorities. She called upon the Special Envoy to continue her engagement with the Asean member states, and other countries in the region, in securing a sustained political solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis.

The Special Envoy in her briefing expressed concerns about the current situation in Myanmar, which continues to remain volatile with grave impacts on the civilians including the Rohingya Muslims.

While acknowledging the generosity of the Government of Bangladesh, she reminded the international community of its responsibility towards the Rohingyas.

She shared her future work plan in Myanmar which represents a multipronged approach involving the peace, development and humanitarian actors and engagements at both vertical and horizontal level.

Following the briefing, the member States delivered remarks, in which they expressed their full support to the efforts of the Special Envoy as well as the complementary role of the Asean.

The member states commended the exemplary humanitarian leadership of the Bangladesh government of and expressed their commitment to support Bangladesh in its efforts to forge a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis.

Rohingya Crisis / Bangladesh / UN / ASEAN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

3h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more