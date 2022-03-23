Sustainable solution to Rohingya issues lies on repatriation: Foreign secretary

The sustainable solution to the Rohingya issues lies in their repatriation, Foreign Secretary Momen has said.

"Bangladesh cannot bear the immense socio-economic and environmental costs by hosting millions of refugees for an indefinite period; therefore, these people must be repatriated to their origin in Rakhine State," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said during his speech on the open-ended Meeting of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingyas, held in Islamabad, Pakistan, said a press release.

The meeting was held on the margin of the 48th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held from 22-23 March 2022.

The ten-member ad hoc committee was formed in line with the decision of 45th CFM held in Dhaka in 2018 to ensure justice to the mostly persecuted Muslim minorities in the world.

The meeting discussed the updated status especially of the recent hearing in February 2022, on the case filed by Gambia, as the chair of the Ad hoc committee, at the International Court of Justice to hold Myanmar accountable for the Human Rights Violation against the Rohingyas. The present status on the voluntary contribution by the member states and the summary of the fund requirements to maneuver the case were presented by the Gambia.

Foreign Secretary Momen in his statement reiterated the importance of repatriation of the Rohingyas to avoid transnational socio-economic catastrophe due to million of Rohingyas, especially thousands of juveniles and youths apprehensive of no hope for their future.

While thanking the Gambia and the OIC and for the kind support for the legal action, he called for keeping the momentum going to provide justice to Rohingyas.

He also called for strong solidarity from the member states by contributing voluntarily to meet the legal expenses of the case.

Turkey committed to contributing $2,00,000 to the fund. The members of the ad- hoc committee praised Bangladesh for hosting this large number of refugees over the years and even providing bringing them within the Covid vaccine programme.

Foreign Secretary Momen is leading a five-member delegation to the 48th Council of Foreign Minister comprising Bangladesh's Envoys to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the Senior Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.