Stand by victims of crisis: Asif Saleh to Brac employees

Asif Saleh, executive director, Brac, recently called on employees of the organisation to stand by the victims of humanitarian crises, people affected by disease outbreaks, and the victims of natural disasters.

He made the call on Tuesday, while visiting Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila, according to a press release.

Saleh visited the learning centre, health post, the water network station of Camp-9, and an adolescent centre in Camp-8.

He was then informed of various social problems of Rohingya youth.

Saleh was also briefed by Brac employees and volunteers about the progress in the rehabilitation of people affected by the fire at the camp.

"Brac plays a leading role in case of any disaster or humanitarian crisis and it has set that example during the recent fire incident at the Rohingya camps. Brac, along with the government's support, provided emergency aid including water, food, and healthcare service, to the refugees, and the employees of Brac are working to rehabilitate the fire-affected Rohingyas," said Saleh.

Brac's executive director also exchanged views with Phedra Moon Morris, head of development assistance, Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh, during his visit.

Saleh held a meeting on Wednesday as well, with unit leads of the Humanitarian crisis management programme (HCMP), one of Brac's projects, at the HCMP office in Cox's Bazar.

He directed the unit leads to successfully implement the programmes under HCMP.

During Saleh's visit, several Brac officials including Sajedul Hasan, director of humanitarian programme, Rear Admiral (retd) M Moqbul Hossain, director of operations, and Hasina Akhter Huq, area director of HCMP, were present.