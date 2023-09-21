Rohingyas shouldn't be punished for the action taken by Myanmar: US ambassador

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
21 September, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 02:39 pm

"They need to be protected, educated, and they need to enjoy the dignity where they are living," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday said it is the collective responsibility of the entire world to make sure that the conditions are in place in Myanmar so that the Rohingyas can return to their homeland with dignity.

"They need to be protected, educated, and they need to enjoy the dignity where they are living," he said while attending an event as a keynote speaker.

The US ambassador said the Rohingyas should not be punished for the action taken by Myanmar and they should be treated well without any discrimination towards them.

Ambassador Haas laid emphasis on constant collective pressure on Myanmar, noting that the solution to the crisis unfortunately is not so easy.

He said they are also exploring the option of resettlement, but it offers very limited opportunity as it is meant for only the most vulnerable people.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of holding people responsible for the genocide.

He appreciated Bangladesh's generosity in providing shelter to the Rohingyas; otherwise, he thinks the situation would have been far worse.

The Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) and the Office of External Affairs (OEA) of North South University jointly organized the event to observe the International Day of Peace 2023 at North South University.

The theme of this year's Peace Day event is "Actions for peace: Our ambition for the #GlobalGoals".

