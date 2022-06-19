Rohingyas demo in Ukhiya camps for swift repatriation to Myanmar 

Hundreds of Rohingyas has brought out a procession at the Ukhiya camps in Cox's Bazar demanding their immediate repatriation to Myanmar.

"We are the persecuted Rohingya people of Myanmar. Myanmar is our motherland," they said in a written statement Sunday (19 June) seeking help from the world community including the United Nations.

"Enough is enough. Let's go home," reads a poster upheld by a protester.

In the written statement, they made a handful of demands including the abolishment of the Citizenship Act 1982, resettlement of Rohingyas at their own villages in Myanmar, ensuring their rights, safety and security, timely repatriation, closure of IDP camps in Rakhine state and an end to the torture on innocent people in Myanmar.

They also thanked the government of Bangladesh saying, "We are grateful to the government of Bangladesh for providing us shelter on humanitarian ground."

They also conveyed gratitude towards the United Nations and other concerned organisations for providing them with food, shelter and other support.