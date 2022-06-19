Rohingyas demo in Ukhiya camps for swift repatriation to Myanmar 

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

Rohingyas demo in Ukhiya camps for swift repatriation to Myanmar 

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Rohingyas demo in Ukhiya camps for swift repatriation to Myanmar 

Hundreds of Rohingyas has brought out a procession at the Ukhiya camps in Cox's Bazar demanding their immediate repatriation to Myanmar.

"We are the persecuted Rohingya people of Myanmar. Myanmar is our motherland," they said in a written statement Sunday (19 June) seeking help from the world community including the United Nations. 

"Enough is enough. Let's go home," reads a poster upheld by a protester. 

In the written statement, they made a handful of demands including the abolishment of the Citizenship Act 1982, resettlement of Rohingyas at their own villages in Myanmar, ensuring their rights, safety and security, timely repatriation, closure of IDP camps in Rakhine state and an end to the torture on innocent people in Myanmar. 

They also thanked the government of Bangladesh saying, "We are grateful to the government of Bangladesh for providing us shelter on humanitarian ground."

They also conveyed gratitude towards the United Nations and other concerned organisations for providing them with food, shelter and other support.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

5h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

5h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

20h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bubly watches movie with the audience

Bubly watches movie with the audience

45m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips for home tutors

2h | Videos
Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

5h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply