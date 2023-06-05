Rohingya youth shot dead in Cox's Bazar

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
05 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 04:05 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A 19-year-old Rohingya boy was shot dead by miscreants at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Bashir, son of Rahmat Ullah and resident of No 6 camp.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said a group of masked miscreants, numbering 25-30 , opened fire on the boy, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

Police are trying to arrest the attackers, said OC.
 

