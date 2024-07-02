Rohingya youth killed, 3 injured in armed clash between ARSA and RSO at Ukhiya camp

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 02:37 pm

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of the camp residents

Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

An 18-year-old Rohingya man was shot and killed and three others were injured during a violent clash between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) at a camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The deceased, identified as Md Delim, was a security guard and son of Moulvi Makbul from Hakimpara under the Palongkhali camp.

According to Amir Zafar, commanding officer of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8, the confrontation occurred around 2:30am at the E/3 Block of Rohingya camp-14. Both groups, armed with guns, exchanged fire, resulting in Delim's immediate death and injuring two others.

Two groups of ARSA and RSO members equipped with guns exchanged bullets, leaving one dead on the spot and two others injured, Zafar said.

Upon receiving information, a team from APBn promptly arrived at the scene to control the situation. The three injured were rescued and sent to the MSF Hospital adjacent to the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp for treatment.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, confirmed that Delim's body was sent to the Sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of the camp residents.

Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) / Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) / Rohingya camp / death

