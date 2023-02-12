Rohingya woman gets life term in drugs case

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:48 pm

Photo: BSS.
A Chattogram court on Sunday sentenced a Rohingya woman to life-term imprisonment on charges of dealing drugs. The convict, identified as Nur Taj, 28, is currently absconding.

Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-4 also fined her Tk10,000, in default of which she will have to serve one more year's jail, said Omar Fuad, a bench assistant of the court.

As per the case statement, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) detained Nur Taj, wife of one Md Idris, a resident of Balukhali Camp No. 19 in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar, along with a child, from a bus of S Alam Paribahan near Mir Filling Station in Chattogram's Bakalia on 28 December, 2018.

A total of 10,000 pieces of yaba were recovered from their possession.

Tapan Kanti Sharma, then sub-region inspector of DNC Chattogram Metro, filed a case at Bakalia Police Station in this connection.

A chargesheet was submitted in the case against the two on 7 February, 2019.

The minor is being tried at a Children's Court.

The court recorded the deposition of five witnesses and framed charges against Nur Taj on January 5, 2022.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

