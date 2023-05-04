Rohingya team to visit Myanmar's Rakhine to observe situation before repatriation

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 07:08 pm

Rohingya team to visit Myanmar's Rakhine to observe situation before repatriation

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 07:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A high-level delegation including Rohingya leaders will visit the Rakhine State of Myanmar on Friday to see if the overall condition is favourable for repatriation.

The delegation consists of 20 Rohingya community leaders along with government officials, said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammed Mizanur Rahman.

He said, "An on-the-ground experience is important before their (Rohingyas) repatriation to Myanmar."

On 15 March, a 17-member Mymanmar delegation came to Bangladesh to sort through the list of Rohingyas they received as part of the repatriation programme of the displaced Rohingya citizens currently sheltered in Bangladesh. 

The delegation spoke to a total of 486 Rohingyas from 147 families and recorded their statements during their seven-day stay. At that time, Bangladesh asked the delegates to observe the situation in Rakhine before arrangements could be made for repatriation.

In 2018, Bangladesh gave a list of 882,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for repatriation. After sorting through the list, Myanmar finalised a list of only 68,000 of them.

