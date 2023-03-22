Rohingya repatriation: Myanmar delegation leaves with no definite resolution

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 03:05 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The visiting Myanmar delegation, who came to discuss the repatriation of Rohingyas residing in Bangladesh, has left the country without reaching any settlement on the agenda.

However, the officials of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's (RRRC) office in Cox's Bazar declined the request to comment on the matter.

According to sources, Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman are now in Dhaka to discuss the outcome of the visit with the concerned ministry.

The 17-member delegation returned to Myanmar via Jaliapara Jetty Ghat in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, around 10.30am on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday (21 March), Md Shamsud Douza, Additional Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner of RRRC office in Cox's Bazar, said that the Myanmar delegation has verified the information of around 450 Rohingyas in the last seven days.

Reportedly, the verification took place in Malancha auditorium of Teknaf land port where some 449 Rohingyas from 149 families were interviewed.

On 15 March, the delegation from the Myanmar Immigration Department reached Teknaf to discuss the issue of Rohingya repatriation. During their visit, the list of Rohingyas, taking refuge in Bangladesh, sent to Myanmar was reviewed. They also discussed the authenticity of children born to the listed Rohingyas throughout their stay in the country. 

