Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char resumes today

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 12:23 pm

File Photo: Rohingyas leaving Chattogram&#039;s Patenga for Bhasanchar. Picture taken Friday morning. Photographer: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.
File Photo: Rohingyas leaving Chattogram's Patenga for Bhasanchar. Picture taken Friday morning. Photographer: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

After a suspension since April due to adverse weather, the government is going to resume relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char from today.

The relocation process will continue until next monsoon when the sea goes rough again owing to inclement weather, according to the sources at Cox's Bazar-based Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) office.

Preparations are underway to take more than a thousand Rohingyas from different camps in Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by bus on Wednesday.

In line with the process, Rohingyas from different camps have started gathering at the transit point of Ukhia College ground since Tuesday noon.

Sources in Ukhia Rohingya camp said that the interested Rohingyas, who agreed to relocate after being briefed about the environment and accommodation facilities in Bhasan Char, willingly registered their names with the office in charge of their respective camps.

According to the sources, the response has not been as good as it was after negative propaganda was carried out by many who fled the island. In addition, the untoward suspension in April due to weather and movement limitations has made many families change their minds negatively about relocation to Bhashan Char.

A total of 19,000 Rohingyas have so far been relocated to the Southern island at various phases from last December till April this year.

The government is working to evacuate one lakh Rohingyas residing in different camps in Cox's Bazar to the island.

Under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy, the government implemented the Bhasan Char Refugee Project at a cost of Tk3, 095 crore.

The infrastructure of 120 cluster villages with an accommodation capacity for one lakh Rohingyas has been built on that 13,000-acre Char land.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them came here since August 25, 2017 when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the mainly-Muslim ethnic minority.

The presence of the huge number of Rohingya refugees in the coastal district has put them on a collision course with the locals. Many Rohingyas have allegedly gotten involved in various criminal activities.

