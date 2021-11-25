Rohingya relocation: 379 refugees leave for Bhasan Char

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:38 pm

Related News

Rohingya relocation: 379 refugees leave for Bhasan Char

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:38 pm
Buildings constructed in Bhashan Char, an islet in the Bay of Bengal, to relocate nearly 1 lakh Rohingyas to relieve the overcrowded mainland camps in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: Shamsuddin Illius
Buildings constructed in Bhashan Char, an islet in the Bay of Bengal, to relocate nearly 1 lakh Rohingyas to relieve the overcrowded mainland camps in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Shamsuddin Illius

As many as 379 Rohingya refugees left Chattogram port for Bhasan Char on a naval ship Thursday morning. These refugees are part of some 1,500 Rohingyas slated to be relocated to the island in the seventh phase.

Shamsuddauja, Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner in Cox's Bazar, said naval ship Penguin carrying the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals left the port at 10am after an overnight stay at a military transit camp at Patenga in Chattogram.

According to Navy sources in Chattogram, 257 Rohingyas in the first group and 122 Rohingyas in the second group were brought from Ukhia in seven buses to the Navy's transit camp at Patenga Wednesday, where initial health check-ups were carried out and food was provided to them, reports UNB.

The personal belongings of the 379 Rohingyas have already reached Bhasan Char, the sources added.

Chattogram Region Commander of the Bangladesh Navy Rear Admiral Mozammel Haque said there were various rumors about Bhasan Char.

However, the Rohingyas also gained confidence after various organisations including the United Nations and UNHCR came to the island and reassured them.

About 1,500-2,000 Rohingya men, women and children willing to go to Bhasan Char in the seventh phase have gathered at the temporary transit point -- Ukhiya Degree College -- since Tuesday noon.

Earlier on Wednesday, 379 Rohingyas from different camps in Ukhia and Teknaf were brought to the temporary camp of BAF Shaheen College in Chittagong.

About 18,600 Rohingyas have been taken to Bhasanchar in six phases from 4 December last year.

Jamalida Begum, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) in Ukhia, said the residents of the camp in Ukhia are terrified after the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah and the gun attack on a madrasa in Rohingya camp.

"So, most of the Rohingyas are willing to move to Bashan Char."

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhasan Char Police, said about 1,500 Rohingya refugees are expected to reach Bhasan Char in the seventh phase. "All the preparations have been completed to receive them," he added.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them have come to this country since 25 August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya refugee / Rohingya / Rohingya relocation / Rohingya camp / Bhasan Char

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?