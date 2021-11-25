Rohingya relocation: 379 refugees leave for Bhasan Char

Buildings constructed in Bhashan Char, an islet in the Bay of Bengal, to relocate nearly 1 lakh Rohingyas to relieve the overcrowded mainland camps in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Shamsuddin Illius

As many as 379 Rohingya refugees left Chattogram port for Bhasan Char on a naval ship Thursday morning. These refugees are part of some 1,500 Rohingyas slated to be relocated to the island in the seventh phase.

Shamsuddauja, Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner in Cox's Bazar, said naval ship Penguin carrying the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals left the port at 10am after an overnight stay at a military transit camp at Patenga in Chattogram.

According to Navy sources in Chattogram, 257 Rohingyas in the first group and 122 Rohingyas in the second group were brought from Ukhia in seven buses to the Navy's transit camp at Patenga Wednesday, where initial health check-ups were carried out and food was provided to them, reports UNB.

The personal belongings of the 379 Rohingyas have already reached Bhasan Char, the sources added.

Chattogram Region Commander of the Bangladesh Navy Rear Admiral Mozammel Haque said there were various rumors about Bhasan Char.

However, the Rohingyas also gained confidence after various organisations including the United Nations and UNHCR came to the island and reassured them.

About 1,500-2,000 Rohingya men, women and children willing to go to Bhasan Char in the seventh phase have gathered at the temporary transit point -- Ukhiya Degree College -- since Tuesday noon.

Earlier on Wednesday, 379 Rohingyas from different camps in Ukhia and Teknaf were brought to the temporary camp of BAF Shaheen College in Chittagong.

About 18,600 Rohingyas have been taken to Bhasanchar in six phases from 4 December last year.

Jamalida Begum, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) in Ukhia, said the residents of the camp in Ukhia are terrified after the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah and the gun attack on a madrasa in Rohingya camp.

"So, most of the Rohingyas are willing to move to Bashan Char."

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhasan Char Police, said about 1,500 Rohingya refugees are expected to reach Bhasan Char in the seventh phase. "All the preparations have been completed to receive them," he added.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them have come to this country since 25 August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities.