Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face new crisis as funding diminishes: UN

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
27 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 08:04 pm

Related News

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face new crisis as funding diminishes: UN

The Rohingya, who have faced repeated climate shocks since their exodus from Myanmar seven years ago, now face hunger, deepening their vulnerabilities, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UNB
27 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 08:04 pm
Defined as a protracted situation by the UNHCR, the Rohingya crisis shows no imminent signs of resolution. Photo: Reuters
Defined as a protracted situation by the UNHCR, the Rohingya crisis shows no imminent signs of resolution. Photo: Reuters

Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, now face a dire situation as aid funding diminishes, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Rohingya, who have faced repeated climate shocks since their exodus from Myanmar seven years ago, now face hunger, deepening their vulnerabilities, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Dujarric said the World Food Programme (WFP) reports that cuts in donor funding have forced the agency to reduce its life-saving assistance for the entire Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar. Funding shortfalls have resulted in a cut in the Rohingya's full ration of 12 U.S. dollars to 10 dollars per person per month in March and then to 8 dollars in June.

The WFP said that with the current cash allowance, the Rohingya have less than 9 cents for each meal and "are being pushed over the edge."

"WFP is urging donors to step up now to support them in restoring full rations and keeping critical humanitarian operations intact until the Rohingya repatriation," the spokesman told a regular press briefing. "WFP needs another 175 million dollars to provide the Rohingya with a full ration through December 2024."

The UN Population Fund said Cox's Bazar is the largest refugee camp in the world, with a population of almost 1 million Rohingya. 

Top News

UN / Rohingya / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy