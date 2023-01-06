Rohingya man hit by bullet amid shootout at Ukhiya camp

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 10:10 pm

Photo: BSS.
Photo: BSS.

A Rohingya man was struck by a bullet in a shootout that took place between terror groups at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar. 

The members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) and law enforcement agencies carried out a search at the camp and recovered a grenade from the house of injured Nurunnabi. 

Police have cordoned off the area, and a raid is in progress, said APBn-8 Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faruque Ahmed. 

He said a group of 10-12 miscreants started firing indiscriminately at block B-39 of East-8 camp around 4:30pm on Friday. 

"The firing lasted for quite some time between terror groups at the camp. Later, police reached the spot and cordoned off the area," he added. 

Injured Nurunnabi was taken to MSF Hospital adjacent to the camp and was later shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

