Rohingya crisis: OIC secretary general seeks support from member states

UNB
28 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 03:16 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has urged the member states to do more and help The Gambia with funds to run the case in the International Court of Justice on Rohingya genocide.

"We call upon all OIC member states to join them in this case and give support to this fund created by OIC. This case is a top priority for us," the OIC Secretary General told reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.

He said the Gambia is not a big or rich country but there are lots of efforts from them.

According to Momen, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the OIC Secretary General, and the President of Gambia sent a joint letter to the member states recently seeking support for the fund created by the OIC.

He said the OIC delegation will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Monday.

"They (OIC) have taken a leading role. Tomorrow they will visit the Rohingya camps," Momen said, adding that they discussed the Rohingya crisis and the necessity of unity among the Muslims.

The OIC Secretary General said in fact Bangladesh is a very important country for the OIC member states.

"Rohingya is one of the top priority issues for OIC," he said, adding that they discussed the issues to maintain peace stability and development in the member states.

"We are here to convey our thanks for the tremendous efforts done by Bangladesh government. These Rohingya people are suffering. They deserve peace, security and better life," said Hissein Brahim.

During the visit, the OIC Secretary General will pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later this evening.

As the Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), the OIC Secretary General will join the 35th Convocation of the IUT to be held on May 30, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

