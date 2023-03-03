Rohingya crisis is not forgotten, says EU High Representative

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has assured of EU's continuous humanitarian support to deal with the needs of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

"This crisis is not forgotten. EU remains one of the largest humanitarian donors, with €287M since 2017," he said after his meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in New Delhi on Friday.

They discussed today's global crises - climate change and vulnerabilities of the LDCs, as well as the Rohingya refugees hosted by Bangladesh.

"Great to meet Josep BorrellF, High Representative of Foreign Affairs of EU to talk about bilateral relationship and world affairs including Rohingya crisis," said Shahriar.