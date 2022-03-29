Rohingya: Bangladesh seeks global community’s role to resolve crisis

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
29 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

Rohingya: Bangladesh seeks global community’s role to resolve crisis

UNB
29 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:33 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has said the international community must not shy away from their responsibility to resolve the Rohingya crisis and relieve Bangladesh from the burden.

"Myanmar authorities are yet to demonstrate genuine political will to resolve the crisis," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam during the virtual launching ceremony of the Joint Response Plan-2022 (JRP-2022) on Tuesday.

He said the displaced people are not expected to opt for return on their own unless a conducive environment in Rakhine is created and confidence building among the Rohingya is done.

"On our part, we remain ready to extend all kinds of support to any initiative towards the permanent solution to the crisis," said the State Minister calling upon their international friends and development partners to leave no stone unturned to ensure that Myanmar shows political will and invest in creating a conducive environment in Rakhine with their increased presence in Rakhine.

The State Minister expressed sincere appreciation to the international partners for their persistent humanitarian support to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

"The question that repeatedly strikes our minds is how long we would have to bear the burden and how the international community sustains this level of humanitarian support for such a big number of over 1.1 population with around 30,000 newborns being added each year," he said.

Shahriar Alam called upon the partners and donors to continue and rather enhance their financial contribution for the activities envisaged under JRP -2022 to enable the UN continue their humanitarian operations smoothly.

The Rohingya themselves are keen to return to their homelands, he said, adding that resolving this humanitarian crisis is a collective responsibility as its implication goes beyond borders. Delaying this crucial problem jeopardizes our collective security.

"The growing frustration over the lack of progress in repatriation entices many to get involved in criminal activities, and they are easy prey to extremist ideologies. This could potentially destabilize the entire region," he said.

 Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, António Vitorino, Director General, International Organization for Migration, Dr. Eiko Narita, Country Representative, UNFPA Bangladesh, Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh, Urbi Chakma, Centre Manager, NGO Forum for Public Health and Dominique Hyde, Director, Division of External Relations, UNHCR also joined the virtual launching.

Bangladesh / Top News

Md Shahriar Alam / Rohingya Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

9h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

10h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

11h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap flooded internet

Smith’s slap flooded internet

10m | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

1h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

2h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online