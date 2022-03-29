Rohingya: Bangladesh seeks global community’s role to resolve crisis

Bangladesh has said the international community must not shy away from their responsibility to resolve the Rohingya crisis and relieve Bangladesh from the burden.

"Myanmar authorities are yet to demonstrate genuine political will to resolve the crisis," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam during the virtual launching ceremony of the Joint Response Plan-2022 (JRP-2022) on Tuesday.

He said the displaced people are not expected to opt for return on their own unless a conducive environment in Rakhine is created and confidence building among the Rohingya is done.

"On our part, we remain ready to extend all kinds of support to any initiative towards the permanent solution to the crisis," said the State Minister calling upon their international friends and development partners to leave no stone unturned to ensure that Myanmar shows political will and invest in creating a conducive environment in Rakhine with their increased presence in Rakhine.

The State Minister expressed sincere appreciation to the international partners for their persistent humanitarian support to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

"The question that repeatedly strikes our minds is how long we would have to bear the burden and how the international community sustains this level of humanitarian support for such a big number of over 1.1 population with around 30,000 newborns being added each year," he said.

Shahriar Alam called upon the partners and donors to continue and rather enhance their financial contribution for the activities envisaged under JRP -2022 to enable the UN continue their humanitarian operations smoothly.

The Rohingya themselves are keen to return to their homelands, he said, adding that resolving this humanitarian crisis is a collective responsibility as its implication goes beyond borders. Delaying this crucial problem jeopardizes our collective security.

"The growing frustration over the lack of progress in repatriation entices many to get involved in criminal activities, and they are easy prey to extremist ideologies. This could potentially destabilize the entire region," he said.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, António Vitorino, Director General, International Organization for Migration, Dr. Eiko Narita, Country Representative, UNFPA Bangladesh, Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh, Urbi Chakma, Centre Manager, NGO Forum for Public Health and Dominique Hyde, Director, Division of External Relations, UNHCR also joined the virtual launching.