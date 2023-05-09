Qatar to rebuild 326 homes for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Qatar Charity, a humanitarian and development NGO, is going to rebuild total 326 homes for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The homes were damaged back in March by a fire at the Balukhali camp, reports Qatar News Agency.

The design and construction of the houses for the Rohingya refugees, which will have two rooms for one family, have already begun.

A large fire at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, which broke out on March 5, displaced about 12,000 refugees, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and damaged hospitals and educational facilities.

Earlier, the charity organisation had repaired 537 Rohingya homes in the nearby Kutupalong camp, which was similarly damaged by fire in 2021, the Qatar News Agency report added.