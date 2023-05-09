Qatar to rebuild 326 homes for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 09:04 am

Related News

Qatar to rebuild 326 homes for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 09:04 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Qatar Charity, a humanitarian and development NGO, is going to rebuild total 326 homes for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. 

The homes were damaged back in March by a fire at the Balukhali camp, reports Qatar News Agency.

The design and construction of the houses for the Rohingya refugees, which will have two rooms for one family, have already begun.

A large fire at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, which broke out on March 5, displaced about 12,000 refugees, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and damaged hospitals and educational facilities.

Earlier, the charity organisation had repaired 537 Rohingya homes in the nearby Kutupalong camp, which was similarly damaged by fire in 2021, the Qatar News Agency report added.

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Middle East

Bangladesh / Rohingya Crisis / Rohingya camp fire / Qatar Charity (QC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

1h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

20h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

21h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

10h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

15h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

17h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46