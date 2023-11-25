Police rescue 57 Rohingyas headed to Malaysia; 4 traffickers held

Police rescued 58 individual who were headed to Malaysia by sea and detained four members of a human trafficking ring on Saturday, 25 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Police have thwarted an attempt to traffic 57 Rohingyas to Malaysia by sea and detained four members of a human trafficking ring, including the ring leader.

The detainees were identified as Md Yasin, 23, Md Jubayer, 35, Nazir Hossen, 61, and Ramimul Islam Radid, 31.

During the operation late Friday (24 November), a total of 58 people headed to Malaysia were rescued, 57 of whom were Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi national, confirmed Teknaf police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Osman Gani.

The arrests took place shortly after midnight, around 12:30am, near Hatiarghona along the Marine Drive of Teknaf Sadar Union.

Among the total rescued, 33 are children, 16 are women, and nine are men.

The OC said the operation to arrest Yasin, the leader of the Yasin Bahini gang, and his three other accomplices was conducted acting on a tip-off.

He further explained that all 58 individuals rescued had been gathered over a period of 3-4 days, exploiting their socio-economic vulnerability with false promises of improved living conditions and higher-paying jobs. Unmarried women were particularly lured with deceitful promises of marriage.

Osman Gani said they have already received reports of sexual harassment and various forms of torture.

"We have identified the names of several others involved in human trafficking and our ongoing efforts aim to apprehend them," he added.

Gani said the legal procedures of filing a case and sending the accused and victims to court are underway.