Police rescue 57 Rohingyas headed to Malaysia; 4 traffickers held

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 01:01 pm

Related News

Police rescue 57 Rohingyas headed to Malaysia; 4 traffickers held

Among the total rescued, 33 are children, 16 are women, and nine are men

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 01:01 pm
Police rescued 58 individual who were headed to Malaysia by sea and detained four members of a human trafficking ring on Saturday, 25 November 2023. Photo: Collected
Police rescued 58 individual who were headed to Malaysia by sea and detained four members of a human trafficking ring on Saturday, 25 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Police have thwarted an attempt to traffic 57 Rohingyas to Malaysia by sea and detained four members of a human trafficking ring, including the ring leader.

The detainees were identified as Md Yasin, 23, Md Jubayer, 35, Nazir Hossen, 61, and Ramimul Islam Radid, 31.

During the operation late Friday (24 November), a total of 58 people headed to Malaysia were rescued, 57 of whom were Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi national, confirmed Teknaf police station Officer-in-Charge (OC)  Md Osman Gani.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The arrests took place shortly after midnight, around 12:30am, near Hatiarghona along the Marine Drive of Teknaf Sadar Union.

Among the total rescued, 33 are children, 16 are women, and nine are men.

The OC said the operation to arrest Yasin, the leader of the Yasin Bahini gang, and his three other accomplices was conducted acting on a tip-off. 

He further explained that all 58 individuals rescued had been gathered over a period of 3-4 days, exploiting their socio-economic vulnerability with false promises of improved living conditions and higher-paying jobs. Unmarried women were particularly lured with deceitful promises of marriage.

Osman Gani said they have already received reports of sexual harassment and various forms of torture. 

"We have identified the names of several others involved in human trafficking and our ongoing efforts aim to apprehend them," he added.

Gani said the legal procedures of filing a case and sending the accused and victims to court are underway.

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

Rohingya refugee / human trafficking / Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which sectors may help rebound the market

Which sectors may help rebound the market

45m | TBS Markets
UK worried about pre-election budget

UK worried about pre-election budget

55m | TBS Economy
Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

17h | TBS Stories