Not sure if Japan can influence Myanmar's stance on Rohingyas: Japanese envoy

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Not sure if Japan can influence Myanmar's stance on Rohingyas: Japanese envoy

The Rohingya crisis was a source of regional instability, he said

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 03:13 pm
File photo: BSS
File photo: BSS

Stressing that the Rohingya crisis was a "source of regional instability in South Asia", Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, however, downplayed the extent of his country's role in the matter. 

"When we take a look at the region, we see over one million people living as refugees for more than six years and this is an unstable chapter of this region," the envoy said at a roundtable titled "Role of Japan in South Asia" on Sunday at a city hotel.  

"We [Dhaka embassy] have always insisted our government on dealing with the issue as a matter of regional instability, instead of just viewing it as a humanitarian or a bilateral issue between Japan and Bangladesh," he said at the event organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

Regarding the influence of the Japanese government on Myanmar, he said, "I think we have had very good contact with the Myanmar government. But I am not quite sure about the extent of talking terms the Japanese government has with the current junta regime.  

"And to what extent we have leverage or [can] negotiate, I don't know. It may influence the attitude of the Myanmar government or it may not; I am not so sure."

Saying the Rohingyas are a burden for Bangladesh, the Japanese ambassador supported the continuation of the humanitarian aid and donations Bangladesh needs to tackle this issue.

Among others, Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, former advisor to the caretaker government and Dhaka University Professor Dr Lailufar Yasmin also spoke at the event moderated by BIPSS President Major General ANM Muniruzzaman.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya Crisis / Rohingya / Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori / Bangladesh-Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

7h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

6h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

17h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

21h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

19h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination