Not sure if Japan can influence Myanmar's stance on Rohingyas: Japanese envoy

Stressing that the Rohingya crisis was a "source of regional instability in South Asia", Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, however, downplayed the extent of his country's role in the matter.

"When we take a look at the region, we see over one million people living as refugees for more than six years and this is an unstable chapter of this region," the envoy said at a roundtable titled "Role of Japan in South Asia" on Sunday at a city hotel.

"We [Dhaka embassy] have always insisted our government on dealing with the issue as a matter of regional instability, instead of just viewing it as a humanitarian or a bilateral issue between Japan and Bangladesh," he said at the event organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

Regarding the influence of the Japanese government on Myanmar, he said, "I think we have had very good contact with the Myanmar government. But I am not quite sure about the extent of talking terms the Japanese government has with the current junta regime.

"And to what extent we have leverage or [can] negotiate, I don't know. It may influence the attitude of the Myanmar government or it may not; I am not so sure."

Saying the Rohingyas are a burden for Bangladesh, the Japanese ambassador supported the continuation of the humanitarian aid and donations Bangladesh needs to tackle this issue.

Among others, Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, former advisor to the caretaker government and Dhaka University Professor Dr Lailufar Yasmin also spoke at the event moderated by BIPSS President Major General ANM Muniruzzaman.