Myanmar’s military govt ‘willing to take back Rohingyas’ after verification: Momen

The current military government of Myanmar has agreed to honour all the previous agreements signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar, and has conveyed willingness to take back Rohingyas after verification, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

"That's good news, but there is no specific date (for the repatriation to begin)," Momen said.

The foreign minister also said that the Chinese side is yet come up with good news on Rohingya repatriation but they are continuing their efforts to that end. He was talking to reporters after his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming.

"My discussion (with the Chinese ambassador) today focused on Myanmar and the Rohingya issues," Momen said.

The hour-long meeting was held at the State Guesthouse Padma. The foreign minister briefed media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later.

Momen said, "They (China) are facilitators, not decision-makers. We are requesting them again and again."

The foreign minister said Rohingyas are a priority issue for Bangladesh. "We need a quick and sustainable solution to the crisis."

Responding to a question, Momen said there has been no discussion on the Teesta issue with the Chinese ambassador. "I said this issue was never raised to me."

Momen said he has conveyed to the ambassador that China should play a role so that Rohingyas living on 'zero point' can be taken back to the Myanmar side.

Momen sees it as a "new assignment".

He said the situation along Bangladesh-Myanmar border has improved, which he sees as "good development".