Myanmar delegation discusses repatriation with Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 05:16 pm

Photo: TBS
A delegation from Myanmar's immigration department discussed the issue of repatriation with Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar today.

"On Tuesday (31 October), a 36-member delegation from Myanmar came to Teknaf. The delegation was divided into two groups. One team carried out screening of 80 Rohingya families and another team discussed repatriation with 100 families. They returned to Myanmar without any decision today," Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard on Wednesday (01 November). 

The Myanmar delegation was led by Rakhine Provincial Government Immigration Director Saw Naing. 

Rohingya repatriation came under new discussion through the mediation of China this year. Even though 3 Myanmar delegations have visited Bangladesh till now, there has been no decision yet.

In 2018, Bangladesh handed over the list of more than 8 lakh Rohingyas to Myanmar. The Myanmar government verified only 1 lakh Rohingyas.

More than 1.2 million Rohingyas are sheltered in 33 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. But Myanmar has not taken back a single Rohingya in the last six years who came to Bangladesh as refugees to escape the violence they faced int heor own country.

