Myanmar conflict: 20 Rohingya families flee into Bangladesh in a month

At least 20 Rohingya families have fled to Bangladesh in a month period due to ongoing clashes between the Myanmar Army and rebel Arakan Army along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Maung Sawyedollah, a leader of a section of the Rohingya population, told The Business Standard (TBS), "These families have taken refuge in several Rohingya camps including the one in Kutupalong of Ukhia."

In addition, two groups of about 1,000 Rohingyas are waiting for infiltration in the ​​Dhangkhali char and Sahabbazar areas of ​​Rakhine across the Naf river, according to statements given by the freshly arrived Rohingyas.

Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) Secretary Mohammed Zubair confirmed to TBS that five members of two Rohingya families have taken refuge in the Lambashia Rohingya camp of Ukhia.

"Some of the Rohingya families who entered Bangladesh first took refuge in Kutupalong camp." But they have shifted to different camps after security measures were tightened. However, it is not possible to say exactly how many Rohingyas entered the country so far."

In the first week of September, TBS traced a Rohingya family that had arrived at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. The family hails from the Buthidaung town of ​​Rakhine state. Following persecution by the Arakan Army, the family intruded into Teknaf by crossing the Naf River through Maungdaw. It took them 11 days to reach Bangladesh.

Dildar Begum, 22, a member of that family, said, "Apart from the Myanmar army, the Arakan ethnic group's armed forces (AA) are also attacking the Rohingya Muslims. My husband Shahidullah was killed for protesting the attacks. Seeing no other option for survival, I fled into Bangladesh with my three-month-old baby girl."

"Three more families fled Rakhine and came to Bangladesh with us," she added.

When asked about this, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mir Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told TBS, "We have heard about seven-eight Rohingya families entering Bangladesh. Some of these families have also been pushed back. However, I do not have any specific information on the matter."

Rohingya intrusion is taking place from the Zero Line of Border

On 16 September, a Rohingya youth was killed and five others, including women and children, were injured by a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar Army at the zero line of the Tumbru border in Naikhongchari upazila's Ghumdhum union, triggering panic among Rohingyas on the zero line.

The Business Standard has learned that several Rohingyas have taken refuge in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp from zero point after the incident.

About 4,500 Rohingyas fled Myanmar and took shelter at the zero line.

Dil Mohammad, a Rohingya leader who lives on the zero line, claimed that Myanmar has started a new military raid to remove them.

The reason why Rohingyas are trying to enter Bangladesh again

In June of this year, the conflict between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army in Myanmar's Rakhine and South Chin turned into an armed war involving heavy weapons and airstrikes. Even the artilleries and mortar shells used by the two forces are coming to the territory of Bangladesh. As a result, the residents of Maungdaw, Rathedaung, and Buthidaung towns in Rakhine State are in a panic.

Abu Wafa, one of the recently displaced Myanmar nationals, claimed the Arakan Army is persecuting the Rohingyas amid the conflict between the two sides.

In a virtual press briefing on 19 September, the United League of Arakan (ULA), the political wing of the Arakan Army, said Bangladesh should recognise the Arakan Army and hold talks about repatriating the Rohingyas.

Security analyst Major (Retd) Emdadul Islam said the Arakan Army's statement on the repatriation of Rohingyas is a geopolitical strategy.