More 1,655 Rohingyas reach Bhashan Char

Another batch of 1,655 Rohingya refugees reached Bhashan Char on Thursday morning.

With the latest batch, 249 more Rohingyas were returning to the facility after visiting their relatives in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps, taking the total number to 1,904.

The Rohingya men, women and children left Patenga for Bhasan Char in six ships of the Bangladesh Navy at around 11:30am.

The Rohingyas were taken to their respective clusters on arrival.

With this, the total number of Rohingya population at the Bhasan Char reached 22,597.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them have come to this country since August 25, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities.

