At least a 100 Rohingya stranded in boat off India's coast, many dead, activists say

Rohingya Crisis

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 12:50 pm

Related News

At least a 100 Rohingya stranded in boat off India's coast, many dead, activists say

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
PHOTO: REUTERS
PHOTO: REUTERS

At least 100 ethnic Rohingya are stranded in a boat off India's Andaman Islands and as many as 16-20 may have have died of thirst, hunger or drowned, said two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups.

Each year many Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority, risk their lives boarding rickety vessels to escape violence in Myanmar and squalor in Bangladesh refugee camps. Many attempt to reach Malaysia.

The stranded boat was approached by five Indian ships late on Tuesday, a source told Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Indian Navy said he did not have any details to share. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

"We estimate that probably as many as 20 have died… some from hunger and thirst, and others jumped overboard in desperation. This is absolutely awful and outrageous," said Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project which works to support Myanmar's Rohingyas.

Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network's Rohingya Working Group said the group had been adrift for more than two weeks.

"We heard late last night that there were some Indian vessels approaching the boat so we are awaiting updates now," said Lilianne Fan, chair of Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network's Rohingya Working Group.

"We hope that the Indian Navy or Coastguard will manage to rescue and disembark the boat as soon as possible. These people have been adrift on a damaged boat for more than 2 weeks without food and water. We have heard that up to 16 people may have already died."

Another boat, carrying more than a hundred Rohingya was rescued by Sri Lanka's navy on the weekend.

In 2018, more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to neighbouring Bangladesh following a military crackdown in Myanmar that witnesses said included mass killings and rape.

Rights groups and media have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.

Top News / World+Biz

Rohingya / India coast / Andaman Islands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

3h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

3h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

2h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

4h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

4h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

17h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

20h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide