Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home minister

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
23 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:46 pm

Related News

Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home minister

UNB
23 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said a joint operation will be conducted very soon to seize arms and drugs and to prevent terrorist activities in the Rohingya camps.

If necessary, the army will also be involved in this operation, he said.

The minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after attending a meeting of the National committee for coordinating, managing and maintaining law and order of Rohingyas at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Highlighting the decision of the national committee on coordination, management and law and order of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, the minister said: "There is an increasing trend of violence in the Rohingya refugee camps. Terrorist activities are on the rise. In light of this, it was decided in the meeting to increase law enforcement patrols, checkpoints, and intelligence surveillance to stop Rohingya miscreants from committing acts of violence within the camp."

Asaduzzaman Khan said the authorities will conduct a joint operation – based on intelligence – to prevent members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Army (AA) from entering the camps.

"We have set up barbed wire fences and watchtowers to prevent Rohingyas from leaving the camp, and we conduct regular patrols," he said. "The security measures will be strengthened further so that they cannot escape. Members of law enforcement agencies are on high alert."

Asked whether the army will be involved in the joint operation, the minister said, "If necessary, we will call the army."

"We will not allow drug trade. We will make sure that there is no more bloodshed."

Meanwhile, the home minister said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be instructed to stay on high alert on the border to prevent anymore Myanmar nationals from entering the country.

Among other things, discussions were held to speed the diplomatic efforts to send Rohingyas back to Myanmar. Various issues including rohingya health, birth control were also addressed at the meeting.

The home minister said, "The decision to repatriate the Rohingyas is still active. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on it. We hope (repatriation process) it will continue. '

 When asked about the Rohingyas who are hesitant to go back to Myanmar, he said, "It'll pass. How long will we keep them? We want them to go back to their country."

The Home Minister said the registration process of Bangladeshi fishermen fishing in the Naf River is ongoing.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya camps

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

12h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

10h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

12h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

9h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

15m | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss