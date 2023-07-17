Japan will continue to support resolving Rohingya issues: Ambassador

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said on Monday that Japan will continue to support resolving the Rohingya issue including funding assistance and cooperation with the government and the UN agencies.

"This is my second visit to the Rohingya camp, and I saw and understood the situation in the camps such as malnutrition, which also affects the health of the refugees. I appreciate the efforts of the Bangladesh government, UN agencies, and NGOs to protect the refugees," he said.

The Ambassador had his second official visit to the camp in Cox's Bazar from July 15-17 where over 1.1 million refugees have been sheltered.

As the crisis is turning into its sixth year, it is essential to keep the attention of the global community, while multiple emergencies have been taking place in different parts of the world, said the Ambassador.

Japan will continue to work toward the resolution of the Rohingya issue, he said.

Ambassador Iwama visited the composite bamboo shelters of UNHCR, the Water Treatment Plant, the Plastic Recycle Plant and the Bamboo Treatment Facility of IOM, an Aggregation Centre of WFP-FAO, a Fecal Sludge Management System of UNICEF-DSK, the Multipurpose Women Centre of UN Women, an E-voucher Outlet and an Integrated Nutrition Centre of WFP, the Primary Health Care of UNFPA, and the Hospital on the Hill of Médecins sans frontiers.

He also discussed with refugee volunteers and exchanged views with Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has contributed over $210 million to various interventions in Cox's Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organisations and NGOs.

Food assistance, healthcare, WASH, shelter, protection, and gender mainstreaming are the elements of the support schemes undertaken by Japan.