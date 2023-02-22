Japan, UNHCR sign $4.5m deal for protection, assistance of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 07:02 pm

Related News

Japan, UNHCR sign $4.5m deal for protection, assistance of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 07:02 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Government of Japan and UNHCR on Wednesday signed an agreement for the protection and assistance of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The contribution of $4.5 million [JPY 600 million] will be used for reinforcement of life-saving and life-sustaining services by improving the livelihood of refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char, reads a press release.

An Exchange of Notes was signed by Iwama Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, and Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

"This new contribution from the Government of Japan for some of UNHCR's essential protection and assistance programmes as well as livelihood activities in the camps in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char comes at a critical time now that we are facing a looming funding crisis already manifest in reduced refugee access to food," said Johannes van der Klaauw.

"Japan is once more at the forefront of supporting UNHCR programmes in Bangladesh. We hope this contribution will also serve as a catalyst for other donors to follow suit," he added.

"During my visit to Cox's Bazar last month, I was impressed by the use of information technology for the joint management of the registration for Rohingya refugees by the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR. I was also delighted to witness strengthened livelihood assistance in collaboration with a Japanese company, where Rohingya women produce sanitary goods, said Japan envoy Iwama Kiminori. "We will continue to engage in the solution for a voluntary, safe and sustainable return, and will cooperate with UNHCR and other humanitarian partners to achieve better living conditions for refugees and host communities," he added.

Ambassador Iwama, expressing his hope that the support from Japan government would improve living conditions of both Rohingya and local communities, further said that he was profoundly touched by the tireless activities of the Government of Bangladesh, the UN agencies, and NGOs. "I recognised the needs of continuous support for them, and we will commit for that."

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has contributed over $204 million to various interventions in Cox's Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organisations and NGOs, adds the release.

These assistances include food assistance, healthcare, WASH, shelter, protection, and gender.

Bangladesh / Top News

Japan government / United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) / Rohingya Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

23h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

7h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat