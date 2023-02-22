Japan, UNHCR sign $4.5m deal for protection, assistance of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The Government of Japan and UNHCR on Wednesday signed an agreement for the protection and assistance of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The contribution of $4.5 million [JPY 600 million] will be used for reinforcement of life-saving and life-sustaining services by improving the livelihood of refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char, reads a press release.

An Exchange of Notes was signed by Iwama Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, and Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

"This new contribution from the Government of Japan for some of UNHCR's essential protection and assistance programmes as well as livelihood activities in the camps in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char comes at a critical time now that we are facing a looming funding crisis already manifest in reduced refugee access to food," said Johannes van der Klaauw.

"Japan is once more at the forefront of supporting UNHCR programmes in Bangladesh. We hope this contribution will also serve as a catalyst for other donors to follow suit," he added.

"During my visit to Cox's Bazar last month, I was impressed by the use of information technology for the joint management of the registration for Rohingya refugees by the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR. I was also delighted to witness strengthened livelihood assistance in collaboration with a Japanese company, where Rohingya women produce sanitary goods, said Japan envoy Iwama Kiminori. "We will continue to engage in the solution for a voluntary, safe and sustainable return, and will cooperate with UNHCR and other humanitarian partners to achieve better living conditions for refugees and host communities," he added.

Ambassador Iwama, expressing his hope that the support from Japan government would improve living conditions of both Rohingya and local communities, further said that he was profoundly touched by the tireless activities of the Government of Bangladesh, the UN agencies, and NGOs. "I recognised the needs of continuous support for them, and we will commit for that."

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has contributed over $204 million to various interventions in Cox's Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organisations and NGOs, adds the release.

These assistances include food assistance, healthcare, WASH, shelter, protection, and gender.