Japan, UNHCR sign $2.9m aid deal for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The Government of Japan and UNHCR on Thursday (15 June) signed an agreement for the humanitarian assistance and protection of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The contribution of approximately $2.9 million (JPY 391 million) will be used for reinforcement of life-saving and life-sustaining services by improving the livelihood of refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char, reads a press release.

An Exchange of Notes was signed by Iwama Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, and Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

The latest contribution by the government of Japan will support UNHCR to continue delivering the lifesaving assistance they provide in Cox's Bazar, in the form of shelter and non-food items such as sleeping mats, blankets and soap. The funds will also allow UNHCR to repair shelters and infrastructure such as drains, bridges, pathways, stairs, retaining walls and stabilising slopes.

Meanwhile on Bhasan Char, Japan's contribution will aid UNHCR's efforts to carry out community-led projects and improvements for refugee protection, for instance by increasing accessibility to services for persons with disabilities.

"Support from Japan comes at a crucial time when Rohingya refugees are once again trying to rebuild their lives after Cyclone Mocha and recent fires that have ravaged various sections of the camps. This additional funding will help provide necessary shelter materials to allow us to build back better and protect refugees from further risks, notably the most vulnerable among the women and children," said Johannes van der Klaauw.

Ambassador Iwama hoped that the assistance from Japan government would strengthen the refugee protection schemes including fire prevention through shelter construction and rehabilitation, and site maintenance and development.

He said, "Japan will continue to work towards sustainable solutions including the support of the repatriation of refugees to Myanmar, and will cooperate with international organizations such as UNHCR, to improve the living conditions of refugees and host communities."

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has been a steady supporter of the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh, contributing over $200 million to UNHCR and other UN agencies as well as NGOs in Bangladesh, including the new funding, adds the release.

Photo: TBS

The announcement of the agreement between UNHCR and Japan comes just after a visit to Bangladesh by UNHCR's Deputy High Commissioner Kelly T Clements during which she drew attention to the ongoing critical humanitarian and livelihood needs of refugees as well as their host communities. A lack of funds has led to a reduction in lifesaving supplies for refugees, including food.

Humanitarian agencies have appealed for more than $876 million this year to support almost 1.5 million people, including 930,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and 30,000 on Bhasan Char, and 495,000 Bangladeshis in neighboring communities. As of June 2023, the Joint Response Plan was approximately 28% funded. Predictable and sustained funding is needed to avert a wider humanitarian disaster.