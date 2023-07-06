ICC representatives gather information on Rohingya genocide in Myanmar

A group of International Criminal Court (ICC) representatives, led by Chief Prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, met with 35 Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar today to learn about the torture and oppression the victims endured in Myanmar.

The Rohingyas provided detailed accounts of ethnic cleansing, systematic persecution and the burning of homes to the 10-member ICC team.

After listening to the disturbing descriptions from the Rohingya victims, the representatives have indicated that they may need to visit again to gather further information.

They also talked about the potential need for testimonies in the ICC and asked the victims to take preparations.

The ICC team proceeded towards the A/1 portion of the western part of Kutupalong 1-West camp today at around 10am. They stayed there for 20 minutes before heading to Camp 12 in Balukhali. They remained there until 1:30pm.

Photo: Courtesy

Two officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and one official from the Refugee Relief And Repatriation Commissioner in Cox's Bazar accompanied the ICC delegation.

Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Khalid Hossain said the delegation held discussions and gathered information from 15 individuals at the E/1 camp and 20 individuals in Balukhali's Camp 12.

Although the official did not provide detailed information, he mentioned that representatives of the Rohingya organisation "Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights" also held discussions with the delegation and shared information regarding ethnic cleansing, systematic persecution and the burning of homes in Myanmar.

The ICC delegation arrived at Cox's Bazar today to collect essential information and evidence related to the Rohingya genocide and persecution.