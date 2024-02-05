Hundreds of Myanmar nationals waiting to enter Bangladesh

Amid the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's government forces and the Arakan Army (AA), a rebel group, hundreds of Myanmar nationals are waiting to cross into Bangladesh, local officials said.

Primarily, Chakmas and Rohingyas are at the forefront of those waiting to cross the border at Ghumdhum in Bandarban's Naikkhyongchari upazila, said the Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC).

Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said, "The conflict between Myanmar's junta forces and the rebel group Arakan Army is causing a food crisis for people living on the Myanmar border, disrupting medical services to the injured. In this dire situation, they are attempting to enter Bangladesh in a bid to save their lives."

To ensure their food and medical care, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and related international organisations should step forward at this moment, he added.

Otherwise, he continued, individuals from these border areas may enter Bangladesh, becoming a new burden for the country, which is already sheltering more than 1 million Rohingyas.

Mizanur added that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrol has been strengthened at the border to prevent individuals from Myanmar crossing into Bangladesh.

Since 10 o'clock in the morning on Monday, Myanmar forces have been bombing the Arakan Army's positions from helicopters.

On the other hand, at least 106 members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) have fled to Bangladesh in the face of the Arakan Army's attack. They are now in the custody of BGB..

Earlier today, two people were killed by a mortar shell fired from Myanmar in a kitchen in Jalpaitli village of Ghumdhum union of Naikkhyongchari upazila of Bandarban. Among the two victims, one is a Bangladeshi woman, and the other is a Rohingya man.