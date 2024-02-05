Hundreds of Myanmar nationals waiting to enter Bangladesh

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

Hundreds of Myanmar nationals waiting to enter Bangladesh

Primarily, Chakmas and Rohingyas are at the forefront of those waiting to cross the border at Ghumdhum in Bandarban's Naikkhyongchari upazila, said the Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 08:54 pm
The Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Ghumdhum area of Bandarban. Photo: TBS
The Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Ghumdhum area of Bandarban. Photo: TBS

Amid the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's government forces and the Arakan Army (AA), a rebel group, hundreds of Myanmar nationals are waiting to cross into Bangladesh, local officials said.

Primarily, Chakmas and Rohingyas are at the forefront of those waiting to cross the border at Ghumdhum in Bandarban's Naikkhyongchari upazila, said the Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). 

Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said, "The conflict between Myanmar's junta forces and the rebel group Arakan Army is causing a food crisis for people living on the Myanmar border, disrupting medical services to the injured. In this dire situation, they are attempting to enter Bangladesh in a bid to save their lives."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To ensure their food and medical care, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and related international organisations should step forward at this moment, he added. 

Otherwise, he continued, individuals from these border areas may enter Bangladesh, becoming a new burden for the country, which is already sheltering more than 1 million Rohingyas.

Mizanur added that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrol has been strengthened at the border to prevent individuals from Myanmar crossing into Bangladesh.

Since 10 o'clock in the morning on Monday, Myanmar forces have been bombing the Arakan Army's positions from helicopters.

On the other hand, at least 106 members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) have fled to Bangladesh in the face of the Arakan Army's attack. They are now in the custody of BGB..

Earlier today, two people were killed by a mortar shell fired from Myanmar in a kitchen in Jalpaitli village of Ghumdhum union of Naikkhyongchari upazila of Bandarban. Among the two victims, one is a Bangladeshi woman, and the other is a Rohingya man.

Bangladesh / Top News

refugee relief and repatriation commissioner / Bangladesh / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

10h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

13h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

13h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

1h | Videos
What's in Iran's cheap drones?

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

2h | Videos
What traders and economists are saying about the high price of onion

What traders and economists are saying about the high price of onion

46m | Videos
2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

5h | Videos