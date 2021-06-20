Human dignity, social equality of Rohingyas should be ensured till repatriation

Human dignity and social equality should be ensured for the Rohingya community who have taken refuge in Bangladesh after facing decades of targeted violence in Myanmar, until their repatriation from Bangladesh.

"We appreciate Bangladesh for opening the door to more than one million Rohingyas. Now, we need to ensure the dignity of the Rohingya people until their repatriation, said UNHCR Bangladesh Deputy Representative Soo Jin Rhee at the webinar,"World Refugee Day: Together We Heal, Learn and Shine," organised by the Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF) on Sunday, marking World Refugee Day.

Speakers at the programme said Rohingya repatriation is the only sustainable solution and to ensure it, Track-II Diplomacy is needed to put pressure on the Myanmar government.

"Myanmar holds the main responsibility to ensure the repatriation of the Rohingya people and the international communities have to put pressure on Myanmar for this. UN initiatives, government to government mediation, as well as track II diplomacy are also crucial in this regard," said Abu Morshed Chowdhury, executive director of Programme for Helpless and Lagged Societies (PHALS).

Hand to Embrace the Less Privileged (HELP) Cox's Bazar Executive Director, Abul Kashem, said local farmers are suffering from a water crisis since the water level has gone down with groundwater being used to supply water to refugee camps. Purifying and supplying water from the Naf River and Reju Canal can be a solution.

Gowhar Nayeem Waha of Disaster Forum has discouraged groundwater extraction and suggested rainwater harvesting.

Mukti Chief Executive, Bimal Chandra Dey Sarker, said youth should be trained with skill-based education so that they can contribute to the country after going back to Myanmar. Certification and accreditation of their education in the camp should also be ensured.

Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) Chief Executive Arifur Rahman said, "At present, trafficking in the camp is an organised crime. Many influential people are making Rohingyas victims of trafficking. NGOs need to promote awareness about this."