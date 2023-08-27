Govt wants to begin repatriation this year with around 1000 Rohingyas: Foreign secretary

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
27 August, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:53 pm

Related News

Govt wants to begin repatriation this year with around 1000 Rohingyas: Foreign secretary

The foreign secretary said they will get three months in hand if they start preparations from September to begin the repatriation.

UNB
27 August, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:53 pm
Defined as a protracted situation by the UNHCR, the Rohingya crisis shows no imminent signs of resolution. Photo: Reuters
Defined as a protracted situation by the UNHCR, the Rohingya crisis shows no imminent signs of resolution. Photo: Reuters

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday said the government wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin this year, initially with around 1000 of the refugees.

"We have given a list of over 3000. We need to make sure that families are not separated," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign secretary said they will get three months in hand if they start preparations from September to begin the repatriation.

He said a Bangladesh delegation will be visiting Myanmar next month while a team from Myanmar will be here to talk to Rohingyas as part of confidence building measures.   

The government of Bangladesh has said drastic reduction of humanitarian assistance for this persecuted population, which is growing with around 30,000 newborns every year inside the camps, is compounding the crisis.

Further delay to commence safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation and shortage of humanitarian support may put the entire region at risk, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

International community should continue providing necessary humanitarian support till their sustainable repatriation, the ministry said.

The Rohingya crisis has stepped into the seventh year without seeing any solution.

The socio-economic, demographic and environmental cost of sheltering more than 1.2 million Rohingyas for such a long time is pushing Bangladesh to the limit, it said.

These forcibly displaced people have aspirations and rights to return to their home land in a safe and sustainable manner.

"It is the collective responsibility of the international community to find a durable solution to this crisis in its place of origin in Myanmar," it said.

Rohingyas are developing their portable skills, working as volunteers and their children are attending learning facilities in their language following Myanmar curriculum in the camps in Bangladesh so that they can retain their cultural identity and can smoothly reintegrate in Rakhine society upon return.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya repatriation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

28m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh