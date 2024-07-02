French aid boosts UNHCR's Rohingya relief effort

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the contribution of Euro 1.5 million (approximately $1.6 million] from the government of France to support UNHCR's efforts in providing humanitarian assistance and crucial protection services to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

With nearly one million Rohingya refugees hosted in Bangladesh who continue to rely on humanitarian assistance, since their arrival in 2017, this contribution will provide crucial support in - strengthening refugee resilience through skills development; as well as support climate action through the provision of clean cooking energy, through provision of an alternative to firewood that helps prevent deforestation and carbon dioxide emissions.

"France is a steadfast supporter of the Rohingya refugee response. This generous contribution will support the humanitarian and protection needs of the Rohingya refugees including their education and skills development," said Sumbul Rizvi, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

"It will also support the host communities, who are on the frontlines of the climate and refugee situation, through successful rehabilitation of the environment and ecosystems of Cox's Bazar, by substantially reducing CO2 emissions," she added.

As France once again stands in solidarity with Rohingya refugees, UNHCR hopes this contribution will serve as a catalyst for other donors to follow suit, at a time of humanitarian funding shortfalls.

"France salutes Bangladesh for hosting nearly one million Rohingya," said Marie Masdupuy, ambassador of France to Bangladesh.

"We will continue to advocate for better opportunities for refugees, hoping for their safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation. Our top priorities go to addressing the growing insecurity in the camps and incidents of refoulement to Burma, as well as improving livelihoods for Rohingya," she added.

In 2024, humanitarian agencies have appealed for more than $852 million to support almost 1.35 million people, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis in neighbouring communities.

By mid-year, the Joint Response Plan is less than 30% funded. It is also critical that pledges made at last year's Global Refugee Forum, of which France was a co-convener, are fulfilled to advance self-reliance for Rohingya refugees and to ease the pressure on the Government of Bangladesh as it generously continues to host them.