French aid boosts UNHCR's Rohingya relief effort

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 05:58 pm

Related News

French aid boosts UNHCR's Rohingya relief effort

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 05:58 pm
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 16 November 2018. File Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 16 November 2018. File Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the contribution of Euro 1.5 million (approximately $1.6 million] from the government of France to support UNHCR's efforts in providing humanitarian assistance and crucial protection services to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. 

With nearly one million Rohingya refugees hosted in Bangladesh who continue to rely on humanitarian assistance, since their arrival in 2017, this contribution will provide crucial support in - strengthening refugee resilience through skills development; as well as support climate action through the provision of clean cooking energy, through provision of an alternative to firewood that helps prevent deforestation and carbon dioxide emissions.

"France is a steadfast supporter of the Rohingya refugee response. This generous contribution will support the humanitarian and protection needs of the Rohingya refugees including their education and skills development," said Sumbul Rizvi, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It will also support the host communities, who are on the frontlines of the climate and refugee situation, through successful rehabilitation of the environment and ecosystems of Cox's Bazar, by substantially reducing CO2 emissions," she added.

As France once again stands in solidarity with Rohingya refugees, UNHCR hopes this contribution will serve as a catalyst for other donors to follow suit, at a time of humanitarian funding shortfalls.

"France salutes Bangladesh for hosting nearly one million Rohingya," said Marie Masdupuy, ambassador of France to Bangladesh.

"We will continue to advocate for better opportunities for refugees, hoping for their safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation. Our top priorities go to addressing the growing insecurity in the camps and incidents of refoulement to Burma, as well as improving livelihoods for Rohingya," she added.

In 2024, humanitarian agencies have appealed for more than $852 million to support almost 1.35 million people, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis in neighbouring communities.

By mid-year, the Joint Response Plan is less than 30% funded. It is also critical that pledges made at last year's Global Refugee Forum, of which France was a co-convener, are fulfilled to advance self-reliance for Rohingya refugees and to ease the pressure on the Government of Bangladesh as it generously continues to host them.

UNHCR / Rohingya / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

31m | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

10h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

16m | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

46m | Videos
Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

1h | Videos
Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

2h | Videos