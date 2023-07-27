EU working to garner int’l support for Rohingya repatriation: Eamon Gilmore

The European Union is working to garner support from the international community for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar, said Eamon Gilmore, EU's Special Representative for Human Rights

The block of European countries is also looking to increase pressure on Myanmar regarding the repatriation of the Rohingyas, Gilmore told journalists after a leading a five-member EU delegation in a meeting with officials of the Office of The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner on Thursday (27 July) in Cox's Bazar.

"This is the largest refugee camp in the world and Bangladesh played an important role in garnering huge support for the Rohingyas during this time. For six years, the European Union has continued to assist Bangladesh in the Rohingya crisis and will continue to do so," he said.

Eu delegation visits Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar on 27 July. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

The world has experienced many new crises during the last four years, which dimmed the focus on repatriating the Rohingyas, Gilmore said.

"We have seen many crises in the last four years, including in Afghanistan, Africa, and Ukraine. The European Union is dealing with all crises. In this situation, the UN and the Human Rights Council are facing a challenge at the international level to improve the situation in Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya.

Earlier, the EU delegation visited refugee camps, the Rohingya registration centre, child education and food distribution programme at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar. The delegation also spoke to a group of Rohingyas and held a one-hour private meeting.

Meanwhile, a group of the Rohingyas, led by Mohammad Zobayer, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, also sent a letter to Eamon Gilmore, calling for their repatriation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The letter described the sufferings the refugees have been dealing with in the past six years, Mohammad Zubayer said.

The Rohingyas asked to be sent back to Myanmar, he said.

"The future life of the Rohingya children living here is very dark. Now Rohingya children do not have the chance to have a better life or to become doctors, engineers, or world famous players."

He expressed gratitude for what Bangladesh has done, and called for discussion on speedy repatriation of the refugees.

Meanwhile, a Rohingya woman named Ayesha, who participated in the meeting of the delegation, said she enquired about the cut in food assistance in the camps.

Previously, food assistance was Tk1,240. Now it's Tk840, which is not sufficient, she said, adding that the delegation assured her that they are working in this regard.

Some other Rohingyas also expressed their concern over the decreasing food assistance and the delay in the repatriation process.

The delegation also included European External Action Service (EEAS) Political Adviser Viktor Velek, EU Ambassador to Dhaka Charles Whiteley, First Secretary (Political) Sebastian Rieger-Brown, and EU Bangladesh Head Anna Orlandini.

Earlier, on June 12, the Rohingyas had strongly demanded repatriation to a delegation led by Uzra Zeya, the US Undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Affairs.