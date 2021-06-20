Dhaka disappointed as Rohingya crisis not focused in UN resolution

Bangladesh has expressed "deep disappointment" over a new United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on Myanmar as the move failed to recommend actions on the repatriation of Rohingyas.

"The UNGA resolution failed to adequately reflect on the Rohingya crisis and recommend any actions to resolve that crisis," says a press release issued by Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on the "Situation in Myanmar" on Friday with 119 votes in favour, one against, and 36 abstentions.

The resolution focused current democratic crisis of Myanmar that included the declaration of emergency, and detention of its political leader, calling for the restoration of democracy, while recognising the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), said the release issued by Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

It, however, said the resolution did not include any recommendations or actions on the issue of repatriation of the Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

"Neither does it recognise nor stress the need for creating a conducive environment in Rakhine for a safe, sustainable and dignified return," said the press release.

The Bangladesh Permanent Mission said the resolution also lacks the determination to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis through collective means.

"As such fundamental issues were not included in the resolution, Bangladesh decided to abstain," the release mentioned.

Some key members of the organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Asean, and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) also abstained from voting, it added.

A large number of countries spoke after the adoption of the resolution, and they all commended Bangladesh's tremendous sacrifice and contribution to hosting the Rohingyas.

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima in her explanation of vote, expressed dismay at the resolution, which she said, fell short of expectations and would be sending a wrong message.

She said the failure of the international community in addressing the crisis creates a "sense of impunity" in Myanmar.

The resolution was initiated by a core group of UN member states including the USA, the UK, Canada, and the EU.

The core group finalised the resolution in consultation with Asean members, who have recently held a Leaders' Meeting in Jakarta. The Myanmar military leader attended the meeting.

The UNGA resolution welcomed the five-point consensus reached during the Leaders' Meeting and called for its quick implementation.

The Bangladesh Permanent Mission said this UNGA resolution, which has been initiated under the agenda item "prevention of armed conflict", is separate from the annual 3rd committee "resolution on the situation of human rights of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar".

The 3rd committee resolution on the Rohingya Muslims is spearheaded by Bangladesh along with the OIC and the EU which is usually tabled in October during the annual UNGA session, and enjoys the strong support of the wider membership of the UN, said the release.