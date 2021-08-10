Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:26 am

Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp

As part of a nationwide vaccination program, Covid-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya people in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar has started today.

The vaccination campaign began at 11am at the Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhia, said Md Mahbubur Rahman, Cox's Bazar district civil surgeon.

"Vaccine will be administered to those 55 years of age and above in the first stage," he said.

Dr Abu Toha MR Bhuiyan, health coordinator of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner office (RRRC), told that a total of 48,600 Rohingya will be vaccinated at 34 camps in Ukhia and Teknaf for three days from August 10. 

Each centre will have two trained vaccinators and three volunteers, he added.

A mass vaccination campaign started from Saturday (7 August) across the country at the union level with a target to vaccinate 32 lakh people in six days.

Sinopharm vaccines are being administered at the village level and Moderna vaccines in the city areas.
 

