Caritas Bangladesh’s new president, ED visit Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

The new President of Caritas Bangladesh (CB) Bishop James Romen Boiragi and Executive Director (ED) Sebastian Rozario on Monday visited Kutupalong Rohingya camp sheltering Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

"The FDMNs are the most vulnerable communities now in this region," said CB president while talking to Rohingya people and their leaders.

"We want peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya community to their motherland as it is your demand as well," he added.

CB president visited Camp-4 and Camp-4 Extension in Ukhiay where Caritas Bangladesh has been providing various facilities to FDMNs since the massive influx in 2017.

During the visit to Rohingya Camp-4 and 4-Extension, CB high officials spoke to Camp-in-Charge (CIC) Md Mahfujar Rahman (Deputy Secretary). CB president thanked Bangladesh Government through CIC for giving the opportunity to work for FDMNs.

"Caritas Bangladesh is the pioneer organisation in protecting the environment here and started tree plantation activities and distributed LPG Cylinders to stop deforestation," CB President added.

Talking to CB President Md Obaidul Haque, a Majhi (camp-wise leader of Rohingya people) of Camp-4, said "We're happy here in this camp but we want to go to our motherland ultimately."

Caritas Bangladesh's Emergency Response Program (ERP) Project Director Marcel Ratan Guda; Head of Operation of ERP Inmanuel Chayan Biswas and Camp Coordinator Paritosh Chakrabortty among others were present with CB president and ED.

CB Executive Director Sebastian Rozario said "Beside helping the Rohingya community, Caritas is supporting the host community in Cox's Bazar district as well."

ERP Project Director Marcel Ratan Guda said "CB is the pioneer organisation in installing solar street lights in Rohingya camp to protect the environment and stop deforestation in the area."

The Head of Operation of ERP Inmanuel Chayan Biswas said "Caritas Bangladesh has initiated to provide monetary aid to about 1056 families of the host community in the district to cope up with the changed situation due to Covid-19 pandemic."

The officials of Caritas Bangladesh visited the activities—site improvement, construction of brick pathway, repairing of existing shelter, and construction of new house for relocated Rohingyas. Besides, they visited activities at Multipurpose Children and Adolescent Centre (MCAC), Multipurpose Women and Girls Center (MWGC).

Caritas Bangladesh started working widely for Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar since the massive influx in August 2017 through providing Shelter, non-food items including Site Improvement, WASH, Protection, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and livelihood facilities in 12 camps in Ukhia Upazila in Cox's Bazar. Besides, CB has been executing several activities for the host community. Caritas Bangladesh has started celebrating its 50-year founding anniversary in Cox's Bazar.