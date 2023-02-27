Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan

Rohingya Crisis

BSS
27 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 10:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Canadian International Development Minister Harjit S Sajjan here Monday said that Canada would remain "very strong" partner of Bangladesh to bring more international focus on Rohingya crisis. 

"We (Bangladesh and Canada) will be working together ... how we can bring more international focus on this (Rohingya) problem and focus on the problem that is in Myanmar," he said.

He put emphasis on creating a conducive environment inside Myanmar so that the Rohingya refugees can return to their motherland.

The Canadian minister was speaking at a joint press briefing with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at state guest house Padma in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, two ministers had a bilateral talk and discussed various issues related to the Rohingya crisis, climate change, development sectors and Canada's indo pacific strategy.

The Canadian minister thanked Prime minister Sheikh Hasina for hosting such a large number of persecuted forcibly displaced Myanmar people in Bangladesh.

"I visited them (Rohingyas) and want to say thank you to everyone in Bangladesh for their amazing support for them," he added.

Sajjan said that his country is committed to continue providing funds and support for the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi host community as well.

Replying to a query regarding deportation of Bangabandhu's convicted killer Noor Chowdhuy, the Canadian minister said, his government doesn't get involved in the judiciary that is independent. 

"But it (deportation issue of Chowdhury) is in the right hands for the appropriate process to be care taken," he said.

The Canadian minister said they also talked about challenges of climate change as Ottawa and Dhaka have been working together to tackle the adverse effect of global warming.

"Before coming here, I authorised 10 million dollars on the climate adaptation projects that will be moving towards," he said.

Sajjan said he also discussed Canada's indo pacific strategy with Foreign Minister Momen.

The minister also shared experience of his visit at different projects at Rohingya camps supported by the Canadian government.

Bangladesh

Canada / Canada-Bangladesh / Rohingya Crisis

