Boat with 69 Rohingyas from Bangladesh reach India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:00 am

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

A motorboat with 69 Rohingyas reached the Nicobar district of India on Monday (13 February) morning, Indian officials said.

The boat, named "Ma-Babar Doa" (blessings of parents), reached the Malacca Jetty at Car Nicobar in India around 10:30am, reports The Hindu.

The boat, which had 19 men, 22 women and 28 children, was on the way to Indonesia but due to bad weather, they came to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per Indian officials, the boat also ran out of fuel.

Those on the boat fled a relief camp in Bangladesh about two weeks ago, they added.

"It is too early to comment on this matter. A team of medical officials is examining their health conditions," a health official said.

The coast guard, police and a disaster management team were at the jetty, officials said.

Security personnel went into the boat and provided food, water and medicine.

The Union Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry have been informed, Indian officials added.

In January 2020, a boat with 66 Rohingyas from Bangladesh was intercepted near Tarmugli Island, around 34km from the restricted North Sentinel Island - the home of the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe.

