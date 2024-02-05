BGB pushes back 4 Rohingyas trying to enter through Teknaf

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday (5 February) pushed back four Rohingyas while they were trying to enter Bangladesh through Teknaf border in Cox's Bazar district.

Four members of a Rohingya family were trying to enter Bangladesh through Whaikhong Ulubunia point of Teknaf in the afternoon, said Commanding officer of BGB Teknaf Battalion Lieutenant colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed.

Sensing their intention, the BGB members obstructed them and sent them back, he added.

Mohammad Fahim, a resident of the Whaikhong area, said a tense situation has been prevailing along the border with Myanmar amid clashes between Myanmar Army and a rebel group for several days. Some Rohingyas were staying along the Bangladesh border due to the tense situation in Myanmar and BGB members prevented them from entering Bangladesh, he said.

Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (Additional Secretary), said no new Myanmar national will be allowed to enter the country.