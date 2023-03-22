Bangladesh seeks unity, concerted efforts from int'l community to resolve Rohingya crisis

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has underscored the urgent need for unity and concerted efforts from the international community to resolve the Rohingya crisis, in the true spirit of responsibility and burden sharing.

He urged the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, to enhance her engagements with Myanmar authorities as well as other stakeholders to improve the conditions in Rakhine so that the Rohingyas can return to their homes without delay.

Momen particularly emphasized on addressing root causes of the crisis which lie in Myanmar. The foreign minister had a bilateral meeting with the special envoy at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York on 21 March.

Referring to the resolutions adopted by the General Assembly and the Security Council on Myanmar, Momen called upon the special envoy to continue taking a multi-pronged approach and remain engaged with all global and regional actors including ASEAN leadership, with a view to fostering lasting peace in Myanmar.

He highlighted the various humanitarian initiatives and skills development programmes undertaken by the government of Bangladesh at the temporary shelter of Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhashan Char, including the introduction of Myanmar curriculum-based education in those camps.

Momen urged the special envoy to mobilize adequate funding from the international community to provide for the Rohingyas, especially in meeting their most urgent needs, such as food and shelter.

"If given opportunities, the Rohingya people can be important members of Myanmar society and contribute to their socio-economic prosperity," he said.

Momen acknowledged with deep appreciation the important mandate and role of the special envoy and assured her of Bangladesh's full support.

In return, the special envoy reassured the foreign minister to work closely with Bangladesh in securing a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis, according to the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York.

Later, Momen met with King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan at a high-level working dinner hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan as the co-hosts of the Water Conference.

The foreign minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York from 22 to 24 March.