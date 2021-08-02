Bangladesh receives $590 million World Bank financing to tackle Rohingya situation

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
02 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
02 August, 2021

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The World Bank is supporting Bangladesh with $590 million grant financing to address the needs of the displaced Rohingya people until their safe and voluntary return to Myanmar, and to minimise the impact on the host communities.

The Refugee Policy Review Framework aims at evaluating the effectiveness of the multilateral donor's support to refugee-hosting countries across the world to strengthen relevant policies and institutions to best manage the situation, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon said.

The World Bank came up with a programme in Bangladesh as part of the framework through the Economic Relations Division.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them had fled a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine in 2017.

