Bangladesh pushes for early repatriation of Rohingyas

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
04 January, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 12:30 pm

Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS
Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS

Bangladesh has called for early, voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Myanmar nationals temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

The country has expressed its willingness to work together to further the relationship with Myanmar alongside ensuring early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

"As an immediate and friendly neighbour, the people of Bangladesh have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with the people of Myanmar and will work together to further the relationship," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on

Tuesday in a message of felicitation on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

On the occasion, the people of Bangladesh expressed greetings and felicitations to the people of Myanmar and wished them peace and prosperity.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char Island.

